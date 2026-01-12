Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

2026 Summer Stroll Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

• 20 Foot Exhibition space on the avenue (prime location) for all 4 evenings and Festival Day

• Logo Included on Program, Poster, Stage Banner, and in local printed and digital media for Summer Stroll & Festival

• Included as Platinum Sponsor on social media channels with contact info, company/organization logo and company/organization description

• Special recognition at the event

• Merchants Website Banner Advertisement• Flag Banners Hung on 3rd Avenue Street Lamps with Logo

Gold
$2,500

• 20 Foot Exhibition space on the avenue (prime location) for all 4 evenings and Festival Day

• Logo Included on Program, Poster, Stage Banner, and in local printed and digital media for Summer Stroll & Festival

• Included as Premier Sponsor on social media channels with contact info, company/organization logo and company/organization description

• Special recognition at the event • Merchants Website Banner Advertisement

Silver
$1,000

• 20 Foot Exhibition space on the avenue (prime location) for all 4 evenings and Festival Day

• Logo Included on Program, Poster, Stage Banner, and in local printed and digital media for Summer Stroll & Festival

• Included as Gold Sponsor on social media channels with contact info, company/organization logo and company/organization description

• Special recognition at the event

Silver
$500

• 20 Foot Exhibition space on the avenue for all 4 evenings of the Stroll Only

• Logo Included on Program, Poster, Stage Banner, and in local printed and digital media for Summer Stroll & Festival

• Included as Bronze Sponsor on social media channels with contact info, company/organization logo and company/organization description

