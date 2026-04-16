2026 Summer Tournaments

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$50 SAVINGS!!! Player Fee includes playing time during two tournaments, JamTown (Arvada 5/30-5/31) & BoomTown (Boulder 6/6), a reversible pennie jersey from Fusion Lacrosse Club.
Player Fee includes playing time during ONE tournament, JamTown (Arvada 5/30-5/31), a reversible pennie jersey from Fusion Lacrosse Club.
Player Fee includes playing time during ONE tournament, BoomTown (Boulder 6/6), a reversible pennie jersey from Fusion Lacrosse Club.
Trying to join late?... If we get enough players of the right mix to form a third team, I will try my best to make it happen. If it does not work out, I will issue a partial refund of $135.
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