Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

Hosted by

Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

About this event

2026 SUMMER WATERMANS ACADEMY: JUNE

Ala Moana Beach Carpark

Honolulu, HI 96814, USA

(1)9:30am-12pm: SUMMER ACADEMY 5 -13yrs 1st-5th
$300

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For water safety skills & training in a safe, fun learning environment! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! If you are 8yrs+ and want IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30-3 pm please purchase the next ticket.

(1A)9:30-3pm IKAIKA ALL DAY 8-13 yrs 1-5th
$500

IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30am-3pm In Ikaika All day we take water safety, skills and ocean stewardship to the "next level" !

(2) 9:30-12pm SUMMER ACADEMY 5-13yrs 8-12th
$300

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For water safety skills & training in a safe, fun learning environment! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! If you are 8yrs+ and want IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30-3 pm please purchase the next ticket.

(2A)9:30-3pm IKAIKA ALL DAY 8-13 yrs 8th-12th
$500

IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30am-3pm In Ikaika All day we take water safety, skills and ocean stewardship to the "next level" !

(3) 9:30-12pm SUMMER ACADEMY 5-13yrs 15-19th
$300

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For water safety skills & training in a safe, fun learning environment! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! If you are 8yrs+ and want IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30-3 pm please purchase the next ticket.

(3A) 9:30-3pm IKAIKA ALL DAY 8-13 yrs 15-19th
$500

IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30am-3pm In Ikaika All day we take water safety, skills and ocean stewardship to the "next level" !

(4) 9:30-12pm SUMMER ACADEMY 5-13yrs 22-26th
$300

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For water safety skills & training in a safe, fun learning environment! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! If you are 8yrs+ and want IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30-3 pm please purchase the next ticket.

(4A) 9:30-3pm IKAIKA ALL DAY 8-13 yrs 22-26 th
$500

IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30am-3pm In Ikaika All day we take water safety, skills and ocean stewardship to the "next level" !

(5) 4 day 9:30-12pm SUMMER ACADEMY 5-13yrs 30th-2nd
$200

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For water safety skills & training in a safe, fun learning environment! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! If you are 8yrs+ and want IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30-3 pm please purchase the next ticket.

(5A) 4 day 9:30-3pm IKAIKA ALL DAY 8-13yrs 30-2nd
$400

IKAIKA ALL DAY 9:30am-3pm In Ikaika All day we take water safety, skills and ocean stewardship to the "next level" !

SCHOLARSHIP
Pay what you can

Recieve serve from IKAIKA HAWAII

Add a donation for Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!