Sunnyside Independent Parent Teacher Association

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Sunnyside Independent Parent Teacher Association

About this event

2026 Sunnyside "Night Out" Sponsorship/Donations

8550 US-550

Durango, CO 81303, USA

Totally Bad to the Bone Level
$1,000

Our Elite Sponsorship Level

✔ 4 Tickets to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($100 Value)

✔ MC Thank you Acknowledgment at the Event as our elite sponsor

✔ Large Size Business Advertisement at the Event

✔ Facebook Recognition

Radical Bulldog Level
$500

Sponsorship

✔ 2 Tickets to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($50 Value)

✔ MC Thank you Acknowledgment at the Event

✔ Medium Size Business Advertisement at the Event

✔ Facebook Recognition

Awesomely Sunny Day Level
$250

Sponsorship

✔ 1 Ticket to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($25 Value)

✔ Small Size Business Advertisement at Event

✔ Facebook Recognition

Silent Auction Item/Service Donation
Free

DONATE ANY ITEM/SERVICE that can be included in our silent auction.

✔ Facebook Recognition


Please email [email protected] to arrange pick up or drop off at Sunnyside Elementary by April 1st.


(Please include estimated value and description of item/service when you email us.)

Misc Monetary Donation
Pay what you can

This "just because" generous gift will help us meet our goal.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!