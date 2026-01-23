2026 Sunnyside "Night Out" Sponsorship/Donations

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About this event
Our Elite Sponsorship Level
✔ 4 Tickets to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($100 Value)
✔ MC Thank you Acknowledgment at the Event as our elite sponsor
✔ Large Size Business Advertisement at the Event
✔ Facebook Recognition
Sponsorship
✔ 2 Tickets to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($50 Value)
✔ MC Thank you Acknowledgment at the Event
✔ Medium Size Business Advertisement at the Event
✔ Facebook Recognition
Sponsorship
✔ 1 Ticket to Sunnyside’s Night Out ($25 Value)
✔ Small Size Business Advertisement at Event
✔ Facebook Recognition
DONATE ANY ITEM/SERVICE that can be included in our silent auction.
✔ Facebook Recognition
Please email [email protected] to arrange pick up or drop off at Sunnyside Elementary by April 1st.
(Please include estimated value and description of item/service when you email us.)
This "just because" generous gift will help us meet our goal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!