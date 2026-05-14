2026 SOARF Raffle, Putting Contest & Brent's 'Stache

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About this event
One chance to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.
Six chances to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.
One chance to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.
Six chances to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.
Hit the ball in (or touching) Brent's 'stache and your group gets an EAGLE on the hole. $200 per group, one try per player.
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