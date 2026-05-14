Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

Hosted by

Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

About this event

2026 SOARF Raffle, Putting Contest & Brent's 'Stache

One Raffle Ticket
$20

One chance to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.

Six Raffle Tickets
$100

Six chances to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.

One Putting Contest Ticket
$20

One chance to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.

Six Putting Contest Tickets
$100

Six chances to win! Please see Linzi to receive your tickets at the tournament.

Brent's 'Stache Hole
$200

Hit the ball in (or touching) Brent's 'stache and your group gets an EAGLE on the hole. $200 per group, one try per player.

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