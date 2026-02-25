Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

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Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

About this event

2026 SUNSPLASH Grad Night

1893 Taylor Rd

Roseville, CA 95661, USA

Grad Night Ticket- Rio Seniors only - select one per student
$85

This is the total cost per student for the night. If you have more than 1 student please fill out separate orders due to waivers. Congratulations class of 2026!!

BUS Ticket
$45

1 Bus ride from Rio to Sunsplash and back.

9:30pm depart Rio

3:00am depart Sunsplash - Rio at 3:15am
Congratulations class of 2026!!

Sponsor a Senior ticket
$85

This is a sponsor towards a senior in need. It will go to someone who cannot afford the ticket price. School counselors will help us identify those in need. You can select as many donations as you would like. Thank you for your donation!

Donation
$100

This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.

Donation
$150

This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.

Donation
$200

This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.

Donation
$300

This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.

Donation
$400

This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.

Add a donation for Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

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