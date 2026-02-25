2026 SUNSPLASH Grad Night

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About this event
This is the total cost per student for the night. If you have more than 1 student please fill out separate orders due to waivers. Congratulations class of 2026!!
1 Bus ride from Rio to Sunsplash and back.
9:30pm depart Rio
3:00am depart Sunsplash - Rio at 3:15am
Congratulations class of 2026!!
This is a sponsor towards a senior in need. It will go to someone who cannot afford the ticket price. School counselors will help us identify those in need. You can select as many donations as you would like. Thank you for your donation!
This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.
This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.
This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.
This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.
This donation will help us with decorations, snacks and adding additional activities.
$
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