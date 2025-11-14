2026 Super Bowl BBQ

11 S Canal St

Leesport, PA 19533, USA

One BBQ Dinner
$12

Chicken dinner includes 1/2 Kauffman's BBQ chicken, baked potato, beverage, & applesauce.

Advanced ticket sales are encouraged as there will only be a limited number of walk-up tickets available.

Baked Beans - Half Pint
$3.50

Half Pint Of Baked Beans

Baked Beans - Pint
$5.50

Pint of Baked Beans

Baked Beans - Quart
$9.50

Quart of Baked Beans

Cole Slaw - Half Pint
$2.50

Half Pint of Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw - Pint
$4.50

Pint of Cole Slaw

Potato Salad - Half Pint
$2.50

Half Pint of Potato Salad

Potato Salad - Pint
$4.50

Pint of Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad - Half Pint
$2.50

Half Pint of Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad - Pint
$4.50

Pint of Macaroni Salad

Pepper Cabbage - Half Pint
$2.50

Half Pint of Pepper Cabbage

Pepper Cabbage - Pint
$4.50

Pint of Pepper Cabbage

Add a donation for Union Fire Company #1 of Leesport

$

