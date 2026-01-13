2026 Super Bowl Squares for Cooperstown!

SEE SECOND PHOTO: to zero out the optional contribution to cover Zeffy fees, please select “other“ from the drop down menu and it zeros out!





Purchase as many squares as you’d like!





How it works:

100 squares per grid

$15 per square

Numbers are randomly assigned after the grid fills

Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter





Payouts:

1st Quarter: $100

2nd Quarter: $100

3rd Quarter: $100

Final Score: $200





That’s $500 in total payouts per grid!





All proceeds raised will go directly toward helping our baseball team cover travel and expenses for their Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament this July. If we fill the grid quickly, we’ll open a second grid, so feel free to grab more than one square!





Thank you for supporting our team and cheering us on—both on the field and on Super Bowl Sunday! 🙌⚾🏈



