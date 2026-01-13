2026 Super Bowl Squares for Cooperstown!

SEE SECOND PHOTO: to zero out the optional contribution to cover Zeffy fees, please select “other“ from the drop down menu and it zeros out!
Purchase as many squares as you’d like!
How it works:
- 100 squares per grid
- $15 per square
- Numbers are randomly assigned after the grid fills
- Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter
Payouts:
- 1st Quarter: $100
- 2nd Quarter: $100
- 3rd Quarter: $100
- Final Score: $200
That’s $500 in total payouts per grid!
All proceeds raised will go directly toward helping our baseball team cover travel and expenses for their Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament this July. If we fill the grid quickly, we’ll open a second grid, so feel free to grab more than one square!
Thank you for supporting our team and cheering us on—both on the field and on Super Bowl Sunday! 🙌⚾🏈
SEE SECOND PHOTO: to zero out the optional contribution to cover Zeffy fees, please select “other“ from the drop down menu and it zeros out!
Purchase as many squares as you’d like!
How it works:
- 100 squares per grid
- $15 per square
- Numbers are randomly assigned after the grid fills
- Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter
Payouts:
- 1st Quarter: $100
- 2nd Quarter: $100
- 3rd Quarter: $100
- Final Score: $200
That’s $500 in total payouts per grid!
All proceeds raised will go directly toward helping our baseball team cover travel and expenses for their Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament this July. If we fill the grid quickly, we’ll open a second grid, so feel free to grab more than one square!
Thank you for supporting our team and cheering us on—both on the field and on Super Bowl Sunday! 🙌⚾🏈