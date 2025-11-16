Project Rouj

Project Rouj

2026 Super Bowling Sponsorship

3421 E 96th St

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

Lane Sponsorship
$2,000

Sponsor one lane. Sponsorship includes:
• Up to 5 bowlers on your lane

• Opportunity to provide brand information in lane
• Mentions on social media
• Logo included on promotional materials
• Recognition as Event Sponsor on Website and Silent Auction Site
• Signage related to sponsorship level at event
• Logo on screen, grouped by Sponsorship Level at event

Title Sponsor
$10,000

● Logo and recognition throughout all event marketing

● Speaking opportunity for company spokesperson

● Tickets for two teams, up to 6 people each

● Mentions on social media

● Logo included on promotional materials

● Recognition on website

Meal Sponsor
$5,000

● Sponsor sign at meal area

● Tickets for one team, up to 6 people

● Mentions on social media

● Logo included on promotional materials

● Recognition on website

Bowling Pin Sponsor
$500

● Sponsor recognition on signage

● Mentions on social media

● Logo included on promotional materials

● Recognition on website

