Project Rouj

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Project Rouj

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2026 SuperBowling Raffle-Bourbon-Wine

Bourbon Pull - 1 Ticket item
Bourbon Pull - 1 Ticket
$30

Buy a ticket to for a chance to win a great bottle of bourbon. Good Luck!

Bourbon Pull 2 Ticket Bundle item
Bourbon Pull 2 Ticket Bundle
$50

Buy 2 tickets to for a chance to win a great bottle of bourbon. Good Luck!

Bourbon Pull 5 Ticket Bundle item
Bourbon Pull 5 Ticket Bundle
$100

Buy 5 tickets to for a chance to win a great bottle of bourbon. Good Luck!

Wine Pull item
Wine Pull
$20

Buy a ticket to pick a random bottle from the collection. Good Luck!

Super Bowling 50/50 Raffle Ticket item
Super Bowling 50/50 Raffle Ticket
$20

Purchase individual 50/50 ticket for $20

50/50 Raffle 3 Ticket Bundle item
50/50 Raffle 3 Ticket Bundle
$50

Purchase 3 50/50 tickets for $50

50/50 Raffle 8 Ticket Bundle item
50/50 Raffle 8 Ticket Bundle
$100

Purchase 8 50/50 tickets for $100

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