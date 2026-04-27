2026 Support an All American Fundraiser

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Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and cover their kit! You'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.
Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor team dinner for a night! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.
Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor their flight! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.
Support athlete of your choice and sponsor their whole tour! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.
If a player exceeds their fundraising goals, excess donations will go to helping fund a teammate's tour.
Support the team by funding our snacks for the week! Every rugger needs to be fed and you can help the team stay fueled and able to play their best!
Join the supporters by funding all of the med kit supplies for the entire team!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!