NCR High Performance Campaign

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NCR High Performance Campaign

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2026 Support an All American Fundraiser

Sponsor a player's match kit! item
Sponsor a player's match kit!
$300

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and cover their kit! You'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.

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Sponsor team dinner! item
Sponsor team dinner!
$700

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor team dinner for a night! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.

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Sponsor an athlete's flight! item
Sponsor an athlete's flight!
$1,500

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor their flight! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.

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Sponsor an athlete's tour! item
Sponsor an athlete's tour!
$2,500

Support athlete of your choice and sponsor their whole tour! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media and you'll receive a t-shirt as one of the athlete's supporters.

If a player exceeds their fundraising goals, excess donations will go to helping fund a teammate's tour.

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Team Snacks item
Team Snacks
$350

Support the team by funding our snacks for the week! Every rugger needs to be fed and you can help the team stay fueled and able to play their best!

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Med Kit Supplies item
Med Kit Supplies
$300

Join the supporters by funding all of the med kit supplies for the entire team!

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Add a donation for NCR High Performance Campaign

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!