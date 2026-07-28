A rugby team in red jerseys poses on a green field in front of a stadium with blue seating.
NCR High Performance Campaign

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NCR High Performance Campaign

About this shop

2026 Support an All-American Fundraiser (Boston)

Sponsor a player's match kit! item
Sponsor a player's match kit!
$300

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and cover their kit!

0
Sponsor team dinner! item
Sponsor team dinner!
$1,000

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor team dinner for a night! Your contribution will be recognized on the team's social media.

0
Sponsor an athlete's tour fees! item
Sponsor an athlete's tour fees!
$750

Join the supporters for an athlete of your choice and sponsor their tour fees!

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Make a general tour donation! item
Make a general tour donation!
$2,500

Make a general tour donation! If a player exceeds their fundraising goals, excess donations will go to helping fund a teammate's tour.

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Team Snacks item
Team Snacks
$350

Support the team by funding our snacks for the week! Every rugger needs to be fed and you can help the team stay fueled and able to play their best!

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Med Kit Supplies item
Med Kit Supplies
$300

Join the supporters by funding all of the med kit supplies for the entire team!

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Add a donation for NCR High Performance Campaign

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!