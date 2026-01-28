Saint Athanasius American Coptic Orthodox Church Of Orlando Inc

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Saint Athanasius American Coptic Orthodox Church Of Orlando Inc

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2026 SUS Coptic Homeschoolers Conference - Night Charge

4951 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

Conference Admission Fee (per person)
$110

Please provide the name of every member attending the conference.

Room Fee : 1 Room = 2 Double Beds
$190

Each room has two double beds. Room fee includes two nights. Families greater than four will need to book two rooms.

Meal Cost (per person)
$110

This will cover all your meals (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) Thursday to Saturday per person. Children ages 0 to 2 eat for free.

Child Care Fee (per child - ages 3 to 12)
$35

This covers all child care including snacks, crafts, and supervision per child for two days.

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