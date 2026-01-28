2026 SUS Coptic Homeschoolers Conference - Night Charge

Hosted by
About this event
$
Please provide the name of every member attending the conference.
Each room has two double beds. Room fee includes two nights. Families greater than four will need to book two rooms.
This will cover all your meals (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) Thursday to Saturday per person. Children ages 0 to 2 eat for free.
This covers all child care including snacks, crafts, and supervision per child for two days.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!