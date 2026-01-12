Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

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Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 28th Annual Susan T Pearson Memorial Golf Tournament

1501 Windy Hill Rd SE

Smyrna, GA 30080, USA

Champion Title Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Impact the lives of CHS Students, become the Champion Title Sponsor for 2026 18th Annual Susan T Pearson Memorial Tournament. Earn year-round recognition, title sponsor banner at tournament and at our annual College & Career Fair, prominent advertising on our website, and more. Foursome Included

Eagle - Foursome and Sponsorship Package
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premier Sponsorship including Foursome, Tee Box Sign, Company Name on Eagle Sponsor Banner, Company Name on Website

Birdie - Foursome and Sponsorship Package
$500
Par - Sponsorship Package
$250

Includes Tee or Green sign and name on website

Caddie - Donation
$150

Donation to support College & Career Office, CAPS Program, Scholarships, Special Requests and More. Name displayed on website

Add a donation for Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

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