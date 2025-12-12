Spring Valley Academy

Hosted by

Spring Valley Academy

About this event

2026 SVA International Vegetarian Food Festival

1461 E Spring Valley Pike

Dayton, OH 45458, USA

Individual Ticket Cost
$1

$1 increments or put the total number of your ticket purchase in the "donation" box below. *Individual food items range from $1 ticket to $6-8 (sampler plates). *Make sure to put ZERO (0) in the Tip Box on next screen. Tips go to Zeffy, NOT SVA H&S.

Individual Ticket Cost
$10

$10 increments or put the total number of your ticket purchase in the "donation" box below. *Make sure to put ZERO (0) in the Tip Box on next screen. Tips go to Zeffy, NOT SVA H&S.

Add a donation for Spring Valley Academy

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!