Slavic Village Development's 2026 Annual Meeting

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About this event
Doors open at 5:15 PM. Plan to be seated for the program to begin at 6 PM.
Entry Ticket with $250 Bronze Sponsorship add-on for Marketing
Entry Ticket with $500 Silver Sponsorship add-on for Marketing & Program Advertising
Entry Ticket with $2,000 Gold Sponsorship add-on for Marketing, Announcement, & Program Advertising
Entry Ticket with $5,000 Platinum Sponsorship add-on for Award Naming Rights, Announcement, & Program Advertising
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