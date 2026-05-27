Slavic Village Development

Hosted by

Slavic Village Development

About this event

Slavic Village Development's 2026 Annual Meeting

6501 Lansing Ave

Cleveland, OH 44105, USA

Entry Ticket
Free

Doors open at 5:15 PM. Plan to be seated for the program to begin at 6 PM.

Bronze Sponsorship + Ticket
$250

Entry Ticket with $250 Bronze Sponsorship add-on for Marketing

Silver Sponsorship + Ticket
$500

Entry Ticket with $500 Silver Sponsorship add-on for Marketing & Program Advertising

Gold Sponsorship + Ticket
$2,000

Entry Ticket with $2,000 Gold Sponsorship add-on for Marketing, Announcement, & Program Advertising

Platinum Sponsorship + Ticket
$5,000

Entry Ticket with $5,000 Platinum Sponsorship add-on for Award Naming Rights, Announcement, & Program Advertising

Add a donation for Slavic Village Development

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