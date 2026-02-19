2026 SVHS Track & Field Shop

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Pick a date you would like to sponsor.
Pay the amount according to the date.
You can pick more than one day.
EXAMPLE:
The 1st = $1
The 15th = $15
Include your athlete's name in the "info" box on the next window.
These blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush. This thick plush throw blanket is a soft, cozy and long lasting gift and displays your Viking Pride!
Size is 50" x 60".
3"x3" waterproof decal - perfect for laptops, water bottles, even your car window!
3"x3" waterproof logo decal - perfect for laptops, water bottles, even your car window!
Made with a flexible wristband, this can be added to your car keys, backpack, and more!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!