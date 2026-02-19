Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

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Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

About this shop

2026 SVHS Track & Field Shop

Pick a Date & Donate! item
Pick a Date & Donate!
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Pick a date you would like to sponsor.

Pay the amount according to the date.

You can pick more than one day.


EXAMPLE:

The 1st = $1

The 15th = $15


Include your athlete's name in the "info" box on the next window.

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Spirit Blanket - Cozy & soft! item
Spirit Blanket - Cozy & soft!
$30

These blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush. This thick plush throw blanket is a soft, cozy and long lasting gift and displays your Viking Pride!


Size is 50" x 60".

0
Coach Oberly decal item
Coach Oberly decal
$3

3"x3" waterproof decal - perfect for laptops, water bottles, even your car window!

0
XC/TF Decal item
XC/TF Decal
$3

3"x3" waterproof logo decal - perfect for laptops, water bottles, even your car window!

0
Track & Field Keychain item
Track & Field Keychain
$5

Made with a flexible wristband, this can be added to your car keys, backpack, and more!

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Add a donation for Spring Valley High School Boys Cross Country and Track and Field

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!