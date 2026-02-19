2026 SW Varsity Baseball T-Shirt Fundraiser

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2026 SW Baseball T-Shirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2026 SW Baseball T-Shirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
2026 SW Baseball Long Sleeved T-Shirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2026 SW Baseball Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
2026 SW Baseball Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2026 SW Baseball Crew Neck Sweat Shirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
2026 SW Baseball Hooded Sweatshirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2026 SW Baseball Hooded Sweatshirt
Red Shirts with Black and White Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
2025 District SW Baseball T-Shirt
Black Shirts with Red and White Print
Front and Back Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2025 District SW Baseball T-Shirt
Black Shirts with Red and White Print
Front and Back Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
2025 District SW Baseball Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Black Shirts with Red and White Print
Front and Back Print
Standard Sizes: Youth Small to Youth Large & Small to XL
2025 District SW Baseball LOng Sleeved T-Shirt
Black Shirts with Red and White Print
Front and Back Print
Plus Sizes: 2XL - 3XL
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