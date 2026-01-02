2026 Sweeps Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Whether you’re planning a group night out, a party, or just a fun time with friends and family, Fowling Warehouse offers open play and reserved lanes, food and drinks, and a vibrant social atmosphere inside their expansive warehouse space. It’s as easy as throwing a football at ten bowling pins until someone knocks them all down!
Home - Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis
You will receive a 2-hour lane rental for up to 10 people. Value $140.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO). Whether it’s a classical masterpiece or a modern favorite, the ISO delivers unforgettable performances in a stunning setting.
Homepage | Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
You will receive a 1 voucher redeemable for 2 tickets to a 2025-2026 coffee or evening classical performance, fair market. Value $80.
Starting bid
Hendricks Live! — the premier performing arts and cultural venue located in downtown Plainfield. Whether it’s tickets to a live concert, theatrical performance, comedy show, or family event, Hendricks Live! offers year-round entertainment experiences that bring the community together and celebrate creativity in all its forms.
You will receive a $50 Gift Certificate expires 10/16/2026.
Starting bid
Meet our #1 best seller, the Elisa Pendant Necklace in Navy Abalone. Featuring a Navy Abalone-inlaid iteration of our most signature shape, the Elisa is designed to dress up, dress down – or however you please. Value $70.
Starting bid
Rascal’s is a premier family entertainment destination featuring indoor and outdoor go-kart tracks, mini-golf, bumper boats, duckpin bowling, and a large arcade with dozens of games for all ages. Whether it’s a day out with the kids, a group outing, or a celebration, this gift brings endless laughter and excitement!
You will receive 12 free attraction passes and $20 in arcade cards. Value $106.
Starting bid
Feel the thrill of racing history with two (2) Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day tickets, generously donated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Witness drivers push their limits as they battle for position in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Qualification Day offers high-speed excitement, behind-the-scenes energy, and an unforgettable atmosphere for any motorsports fan. A must-have experience for lifelong Indy 500 enthusiasts and first-timers alike!
The race is scheduled for May 16 - May 17, 2026. Value $40.
Starting bid
A 30-minute version of our Specifically For You Facial that is customized to any skin type. Salon choice of the Indianapolis Colt's Cheerleaders.
Value $60. Use by May 31st.
Starting bid
Conner Prairie is a unique historic place that inspires curiosity and fosters learning by providing engaging and individualized experiences for everyone.
Conner Prairie: Indiana’s Living History Museum
You will receive Four General Admission and Four tickets for the 1859 Balloon Voyage at Conner Prairie. Value $180. The balloon voyage runs from March 31st-October 25th.
Starting bid
Featuring the iconic OG Miss America crown made entirely of rhinestones, this sweatshirt is made to shine—just like you! Perfect for titleholders, volunteers, and fans alike, it’s your time to sparkle in style! Value $40. Choose your size.
Starting bid
Enjoy Shine Hairspa's Luxe Scalp Facial Package that includes Scalp waterfall! Value $189. Expires 12/15/2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!