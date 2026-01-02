Miss Indiana Sweeps Organization

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Miss Indiana Sweeps Organization

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2026 Sweeps Silent Auction

Fowling Warehouse item
Fowling Warehouse
$35

Starting bid

Whether you’re planning a group night out, a party, or just a fun time with friends and family, Fowling Warehouse offers open play and reserved lanes, food and drinks, and a vibrant social atmosphere inside their expansive warehouse space. It’s as easy as throwing a football at ten bowling pins until someone knocks them all down!

Home - Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis

You will receive a 2-hour lane rental for up to 10 people. Value $140.

An Evening with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra item
An Evening with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO). Whether it’s a classical masterpiece or a modern favorite, the ISO delivers unforgettable performances in a stunning setting.

Homepage | Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
You will receive a 1 voucher redeemable for 2 tickets to a 2025-2026 coffee or evening classical performance, fair market. Value $80.

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Hendricks Live! — the premier performing arts and cultural venue located in downtown Plainfield. Whether it’s tickets to a live concert, theatrical performance, comedy show, or family event, Hendricks Live! offers year-round entertainment experiences that bring the community together and celebrate creativity in all its forms.

hendrickslive.org

You will receive a $50 Gift Certificate expires 10/16/2026.

Kendra Scott Gold Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott Gold Pendant Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Meet our #1 best seller, the Elisa Pendant Necklace in Navy Abalone. Featuring a Navy Abalone-inlaid iteration of our most signature shape, the Elisa is designed to dress up, dress down – or however you please. Value $70.

Rascal's Fun Zone item
Rascal's Fun Zone
$30

Starting bid

Rascal’s is a premier family entertainment destination featuring indoor and outdoor go-kart tracks, mini-golf, bumper boats, duckpin bowling, and a large arcade with dozens of games for all ages. Whether it’s a day out with the kids, a group outing, or a celebration, this gift brings endless laughter and excitement!

Rascal's Fun Zone

You will receive 12 free attraction passes and $20 in arcade cards. Value $106.

Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day Tickets item
Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Feel the thrill of racing history with two (2) Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day tickets, generously donated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Witness drivers push their limits as they battle for position in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Qualification Day offers high-speed excitement, behind-the-scenes energy, and an unforgettable atmosphere for any motorsports fan. A must-have experience for lifelong Indy 500 enthusiasts and first-timers alike!


The race is scheduled for May 16 - May 17, 2026. Value $40.

Tyler Mason Spa item
Tyler Mason Spa
$15

Starting bid

A 30-minute version of our Specifically For You Facial that is customized to any skin type. Salon choice of the Indianapolis Colt's Cheerleaders.

tylermason.com

Value $60. Use by May 31st.

Conner Prairie Balloon Voyage item
Conner Prairie Balloon Voyage
$45

Starting bid

Conner Prairie is a unique historic place that inspires curiosity and fosters learning by providing engaging and individualized experiences for everyone.

Conner Prairie: Indiana’s Living History Museum

You will receive Four General Admission and Four tickets for the 1859 Balloon Voyage at Conner Prairie. Value $180. The balloon voyage runs from March 31st-October 25th.

OG Miss America Crown Crewneck item
OG Miss America Crown Crewneck
$10

Starting bid

Featuring the iconic OG Miss America crown made entirely of rhinestones, this sweatshirt is made to shine—just like you! Perfect for titleholders, volunteers, and fans alike, it’s your time to sparkle in style! Value $40. Choose your size.

Luxe Scalp Facial Package item
Luxe Scalp Facial Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy Shine Hairspa's Luxe Scalp Facial Package that includes Scalp waterfall! Value $189. Expires 12/15/2026.

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