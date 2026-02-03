Webb City High School Choir Boosters Club

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Webb City High School Choir Boosters Club

About this event

2026 Sweet Notes: Rock the Country Tickets

621 N Madison St

Webb City, MO 64870, USA

Individual Tickets
$20

Purchase individual tickets for all members of your group. Children under 5 sitting on a lap are free.
Individual seats are first come, first served. Doors open at 5:30 pm so arrive early to get your seats.

SOLD OUT - Reserved Table
$180

A reserved table includes 8 tickets to the event. Families of WCHS choir Seniors will get priority reserved table selection. All others will be assigned reserved seating based on their purchase date.

Add a donation for Webb City High School Choir Boosters Club

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