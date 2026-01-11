Biltmore Preparatory Academy Pto

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Biltmore Preparatory Academy Pto

About this event

2026 BPA Sweetheart Dance

4601 N 34th St #3320

Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA

Admission: 1 adult & 1 child
$40

ENTRADA: 1 ADULTO y 1 NINO

Admission: Additional child +1
$7

ENTRADA: NINO ADICIONAL +1

Admission: Additional adult +1
$20

ENTRADA: ADULTO ADICIONAL +1

DONATION TICKET - BOLETO DE DONACION
$20

PAY FOR SOMEONE ELSE - DONATE TO SOMEONE WHO CAN'T AFFORD TO COME
PAGA POR ALGUIEN QUE NO PUEDE PAGAR EL COSTO DE LA ENTRADA

Ticket Assistance - Asistencia para las entradas
Free

Please select this ticket option if cost is a barrier for you at this time. Please include all of your contact details and we will reach out if donations became available to pay for your entrance.

Por favor, seleccione esta opción de boleto si el costo es una barrera para usted en este momento. Por favor, incluya todos sus datos de contacto y nos pondremos en contacto si hay donaciones disponibles para pagar su entrada.

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