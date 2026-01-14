2026 Sweethearts & Soulmates Dance

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About this event
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Admission is $6 per person (Non-PTA Members students and adults).
Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.
Admission is $10 per couple (Non-PTA Members students and adults).
Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.
Admission is $5 per person (PTA Members students and adults).
Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.
Admission is $8 per couple (PTA Members students and adults).
Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.
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