Jackie Carden Elementary School PTA

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Jackie Carden Elementary School PTA

About this event

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2026 Sweethearts & Soulmates Dance

3701 Garden Springs Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76123

Add a donation for Jackie Carden Elementary School PTA

$

Single Ticket Admission (NON-PTA Member)
$6

Admission is $6 per person (Non-PTA Members students and adults).

Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.

Couple Ticket Admission (Non-PTA Member)
$10

Admission is $10 per couple (Non-PTA Members students and adults).

Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.

Single Ticket Admission (PTA Member)
$5

Admission is $5 per person (PTA Members students and adults).

Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.

Couple Ticket Admission (PTA Member)
$8

Admission is $8 per couple (PTA Members students and adults).

Select the number of tickets you want from the drop-down box.

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