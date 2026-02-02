Walker Ambucs

Hosted by

Walker Ambucs

About this event

2026 "Swing For Kids" Golf Outing

The Mines Golf Club 330 Covell Ave SW Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49534, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$700

Includes one team entry fee and hole sponsorship with sign

Golf Team
$500

Includes one team entry fee

Camp Sponsor
$750

Help send someone to a week-long adventure at Indian Trails Camp, where individuals with disabilities can experience traditional camping or specialized programs in a beautiful, adaptive, and barrier-free natural setting.

AmTryke Sponsor
$500

Sponsor an AmTryke for someone special. These therapeutic tricycles provide individuals with special needs the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of biking, a joy many thought impossible.

Birdie Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a golf hole during the event and gain visibility while supporting a great cause.

Single Golfer
$125

Pay for a single golfer on a team

Add a donation for Walker Ambucs

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!