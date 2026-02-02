2026 "Swing For Kids" Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Grand Rapids, MI 49534, USA
Includes one team entry fee and hole sponsorship with sign
Includes one team entry fee
Help send someone to a week-long adventure at Indian Trails Camp, where individuals with disabilities can experience traditional camping or specialized programs in a beautiful, adaptive, and barrier-free natural setting.
Sponsor an AmTryke for someone special. These therapeutic tricycles provide individuals with special needs the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of biking, a joy many thought impossible.
Sponsor a golf hole during the event and gain visibility while supporting a great cause.
Pay for a single golfer on a team
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!