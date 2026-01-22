2026 SWSF Gala Sponsorships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Your company logo* will be displayed as a first tier supporter on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.
No expiration
Your company logo* will be displayed on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.
No expiration
Your company logo* will be displayed on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.
No expiration
Make it an enjoyable evening for friends and business associates. Your business logo* will be displayed on a tabletop sign, plus included in an after-event thank you newspaper ad.
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