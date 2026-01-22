South Whidbey Schools Foundation

Offered by

South Whidbey Schools Foundation

About the memberships

2026 SWSF Gala Sponsorships

Falcon Level Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

Your company logo* will be displayed as a first tier supporter on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.


Cougar Level Sponsor
$750

No expiration

Your company logo* will be displayed on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.


Orca level Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Your company logo* will be displayed on Gala event posters, the Gala program, the SWSF annual report, the Foundation’s website and Facebook page, plus an after-event thank you newspaper ad.


8-person table sponsorship
$960

No expiration

Make it an enjoyable evening for friends and business associates. Your business logo* will be displayed on a tabletop sign, plus included in an after-event thank you newspaper ad.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!