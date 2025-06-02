2026 Symphony Guild Gala

Entertainment Sponsor
$3,500

Includes:

-Premium Reserved Table for 12 in Ballroom

-Prime Lobby Seating for Presentation

-4 Preferred Reserved Parking

Moonlight Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

-Premium Ballroom Table for 12

-Preferred Lobby Seating for Presentation

Cherry Blossom Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

-Premium Ballroom Table for 10

-Reserved Lobby Seating for Presentation

Pear Blossom Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

-Premium Mezzanine Table for 8

-Preferred Lobby Seating for Presentation

Apple Blossom Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

-Reserved Table for 6

Blooming Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

-Reserved Table for 4

Ambassador Scholarship Sponsor
$2,000

The Ambassador Scholarship Sponsor supports funds that go to our Senior Ambassadors. These individuals have served for six years in numerous capacities promoting symphonic music.


Includes:

4 Reserved Seats to Gala

Belle & Beaux Purpose Project Sponsor
$1,500

The Belle and Beaux purpose project sponsor supports the efforts of the belles and beaux to enhance the fine arts programs throughout the Concho Valley in elementary schools.


Includes:

2 Reserved Seats to Gala

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Silent Auction Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and signage at the Silent Auction area.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Belle & Beaux Sponsor
$1,000

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Photo Booth Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and signage at the Photo Booth.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Table Arrangement Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Table Arrangement Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and by table arrangements.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Champagne Presentation Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Champagne Presentation Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and during champagne presentation.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Cocktail Hour Music Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Cocktail Hour Music Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and during Cocktail Hour.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Dinner Music Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Dinner Music Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and during dinner.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Bar Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Bar Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and signage at the bar.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

Can't make it to the event or want to add a sponsorship? The Photo Booth Sponsor includes listing in Gala Program and signage at the Photo Booth.


*Does not include event tickets in purchase

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing