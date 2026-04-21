2026 Symphony of Soul Scholarship Brunch

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About this event
This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.
This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.
This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.
This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.
This ticket gives you a seat at a table in the VIP area on the Mezzanine which includes live entertainment, private buffet & premium open bar and access to silent auction and raffle.
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