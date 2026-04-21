Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho

Hosted by

Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho

About this event

2026 Symphony of Soul Scholarship Brunch

1400 Park Pl

St. Louis, MO 63104, USA

General Admission Row A
$100

This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.

General Admission Row B
$100

This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.

General Admission Row C
$100

This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.

General Admission Row D
$100

This is a purchase for an individual ticket. It includes, live entertainment, buffet brunch, open bar and access to silent auction and raffles. Click more details above to see seating chart.

VIP Admission
$125

This ticket gives you a seat at a table in the VIP area on the Mezzanine which includes live entertainment, private buffet & premium open bar and access to silent auction and raffle.

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