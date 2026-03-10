2026 Synergy Sendoff and Showcase

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About this event
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Join us for the Synergy Education Camp Showcase and Send Off Performance as we celebrate a full day of learning and music with students from across the Rio Grande Valley.
This performance will also serve as the final RGV performance of Synergy 2026 before the ensemble travels to Ohio for the WGI World Championships.
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