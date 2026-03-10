Synergy Indoor
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Synergy Indoor

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Synergy Indoor

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2026 Synergy Sendoff and Showcase

101 E Hackberry Ave

McAllen, TX 78501, USA

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General Admission
$10

Join us for the Synergy Education Camp Showcase and Send Off Performance as we celebrate a full day of learning and music with students from across the Rio Grande Valley.


This performance will also serve as the final RGV performance of Synergy 2026 before the ensemble travels to Ohio for the WGI World Championships.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!