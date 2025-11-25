2026 TAASCON X ECAASU Conference Registration (NC STUDENTS ONLY)

As a joint TAASCON x ECAASU Conference, this year’s event is made possible through the generosity of regional partners and grant programs dedicated to strengthening student leadership within North Carolina. Because these grants are specifically designated to support North Carolina–based students, those currently enrolled at a North Carolina college or university will be eligible for a discounted registration system, made possible by our local sponsors and community partners. Please note that grant funding will cover up to 150 North Carolina student attendees. Once this cap is reached, additional attendees may be placed on a waitlist or subject to the standard regular registration rate.