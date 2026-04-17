2026 Tae Kwon Do Camp by Joseph Peoples

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Grants entry to the event June 2nd with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add this option to drop your child off early on June 2nd, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.
Add this option to pick your child up late on June 2nd, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.
Grants entry to the event June 9th with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add this option to drop your child off early on June 9th, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.
Add this option to pick your child up late on June 9th, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.
Grants entry to the event June 16th with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add this option to drop your child off early on June 16th, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.
Add this option to pick your child up late on June 16th, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.
Grants entry to the event June 23rd with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add this option to drop your child off early on June 23rd, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.
Add this option to pick your child up late on June 23rd, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.
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