Extraordinary Education Family Learning Center

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Extraordinary Education Family Learning Center

About this event

2026 Tae Kwon Do Camp by Joseph Peoples

9522 Carraway Ln

Magnolia, TX 77354, USA

Purchase June 2nd Admission
$30

Grants entry to the event June 2nd with access to standard amenities and activities.

Drop my child off at 12:30 on June 2nd.
$5

Add this option to drop your child off early on June 2nd, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.

Pick my child up at 3:00pm on June 2nd.
$5

Add this option to pick your child up late on June 2nd, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.

Purchase June 9th Admission 1:00-2:30pm
$30

Grants entry to the event June 9th with access to standard amenities and activities.

Drop my child off at 12:30 on June 9th.
$5

Add this option to drop your child off early on June 9th, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.

Pick my child up at 3:00pm on June 9th.
$5

Add this option to pick your child up late on June 9th, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.

Purchase June 16th Admission 1:00-2:30pm
$30

Grants entry to the event June 16th with access to standard amenities and activities.

Drop my child off at 12:30 on June 16th.
$5

Add this option to drop your child off early on June 16th, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.

Pick my child up at 3:00pm on June 16th.
$5

Add this option to pick your child up late on June 16th, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.

Purchase June 23rd Admission 1:00-2:30pm
$30

Grants entry to the event June 23rd with access to standard amenities and activities.

Drop my child off at 12:30 on June 23rd.
$5

Add this option to drop your child off early on June 23rd, a staff member will be in our main building foyer to meet him/her.

Pick my child up at 3:00pm on June 23rd.
$5

Add this option to pick your child up late on June 23rd, a staff member will be in be in our main building library where you children can use the facility for entertainment until they are picked up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!