2026 Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

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About this event
Registration for the morning advanced skills clinic presented by Tasha Thomas (9am-12pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.
Registration for the afternoon advanced skills clinic presented by Tasha Thomas (1pm-4pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.
A hands-on course presented by TAMBA and the US Forest Service exploring how trails are planned, designed, and developed into sustainable, ride-ready experiences (no prior experience required).
An interactive course presented by TAMBA and the Forest Service exploring how trails are planned, designed, and developed into sustainable, ride-ready experiences (no prior experience required).
Registration for the Tahoe Triple Crown (advanced ride). Includes access to the ride rest stops, one free beverage and one free meal at the Tahoe Trail Jam celebration on Sunday afternoon, and the exclusive ride t-shirt.
Registration for the Paradise Loop (intermediate ride). Includes access to the ride rest stop, one free beverage and one free meal at the Tahoe Trail Jam celebration on Sunday afternoon, and the exclusive ride t-shirt.
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