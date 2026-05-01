Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

Hosted by

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

About this event

2026 Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

6/20 Demo Day Morning Session (9am-12pm)
$65
Available until Jun 19
Includes access to all the demo bikes on offer and use of the exclusive shuttles between 9am-12pm.
6/20 Demo Day Afternoon Session (1pm-4pm)
$65
Available until Jun 19
Includes access to all the demo bikes on offer and use of the exclusive shuttles between 1pm-4pm.
6/20 Shuttle-Only Ticket Morning Session (9am-12pm)
$40
Includes use of the exclusive shuttles between 9am-12pm. DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES, participants must bring their own bikes to ride. Please note shuttles that can carry e-bikes will be limited.
6/20 Shuttle-Only Ticket Afternoon Session (1pm-4pm)
$40
Includes use of the exclusive shuttles between 1pm-4pm. DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES, participants must bring their own bikes to ride. Please note shuttles that can carry e-bikes will be limited.
6/20 Intermediate Skills Clinic Morning Session (9am-12pm)
$95
Registration for the morning intermediate skills clinic presented by A Singletrack Mind (9am-12pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.
6/20 Intermediate Skills Clinic Afternoon Session (1pm-4pm)
$95
Registration for the afternoon intermediate skills clinic presented by A Singletrack Mind (1pm-4pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.
6/20 Advanced Skills Clinic Morning Session (9am-12pm)
$95

Registration for the morning advanced skills clinic presented by Tasha Thomas (9am-12pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.

6/20 Advanced Skills Clinic Afternoon Session (1pm-4pm)
$95

Registration for the afternoon advanced skills clinic presented by Tasha Thomas (1pm-4pm). DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO DEMO BIKES OR SHUTTLES, participants must bring their own bikes.

6/20 Trail Design 101 Morning Session (10am-12pm)
Free

A hands-on course presented by TAMBA and the US Forest Service exploring how trails are planned, designed, and developed into sustainable, ride-ready experiences (no prior experience required).

6/20 Trail Design 101 Afternoon Session (1pm-3pm)
Free

An interactive course presented by TAMBA and the Forest Service exploring how trails are planned, designed, and developed into sustainable, ride-ready experiences (no prior experience required).

6/20 Jump Clinic (12pm-1pm)
Free
6/21 Advanced Ride - Tahoe Triple Crown
$70
Available until Jun 20

Registration for the Tahoe Triple Crown (advanced ride). Includes access to the ride rest stops, one free beverage and one free meal at the Tahoe Trail Jam celebration on Sunday afternoon, and the exclusive ride t-shirt.

6/21 Intermediate Ride - Paradise Loop
$70
Available until Jun 20

Registration for the Paradise Loop (intermediate ride). Includes access to the ride rest stop, one free beverage and one free meal at the Tahoe Trail Jam celebration on Sunday afternoon, and the exclusive ride t-shirt.

Add a donation for Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

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