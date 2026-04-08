Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Offered by

Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

About the memberships

2026 Tails & Treasures Sponsorship Opportunities

Good Neighbor (Copper)
$120

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Good Neighbor Sponsorship! Provides 9 weeks of prescription food, supplements, and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents with life-stage and condition-specific issues. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 6 available

Daily Special (Pewter)
$250

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Daily Special Sponsorship! Provides10 weeks of prescription food, supplements, and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents with weight management and metabolic conditions. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 5 available

Local Flavor (Bronze)
$350

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Local Flavor Sponsorship! Provides12 weeks of prescription food, supplements, and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents with allergies and other sensitivities. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 4 available

Top Chef's Table (Silver)
$500

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Top Chef's Table Sponsorship! Provides 16 weeks of therapeutic food, supplements, and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents with underlying health conditions. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 3 available

Grand Table (Gold)
$800

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Grand Table Sponsorship! Provides19 weeks of specialty food, supplements, and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents recovering from injuries, illnesses, and surgeries. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 2 available

Dolce Vita (Platinum)
$1,500

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Dolce Vita Sponsorship! Provides 7 weeks of standard food and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents. Refer to your sponsorship invitation email for details. 1 available

Event (Presenting)
$4,500

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Presenting Event Sponsorship! Provides 21 weeks of standard food and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents. Refer to your sponsorship invite email for details. 1 available

Event (Title)
$5,000

Renews yearly on: April 4 at CDT

Thank you for selecting the Title Event Sponsorship! Provides 24 weeks of standard food and enrichment for HSNEI's furry residents. Refer to your sponsorship invite email for details. 1 available

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!