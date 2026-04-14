SEEDS English Ministry

Hosted by

SEEDS English Ministry

About this event

2026 Taiwan Mission Trip (Teachers)

Taiwan TPE Airport

Total Cost of Mission Trip to Taiwan
$700

The $700 participation fee covers your lodging, 3 meals a day, snacks, transportation, medical emergency policy, and VBS t-shirt. We will provide a variety of snacks, water, coffee, and milk tea. You will need to pay for your airfare to Taiwan and back home, food on travel days, souvenirs, snacks, and drinks (if you don’t like what is provided), food at the Nightmarket, and personal items.

Deposit Due at Sign-up
$100

A $100 deposit is due at sign-up.

2nd Taiwan Mission Trip Payment due by 2/15/25
$300

$300 is due by 5/15/25

3rd and final Taiwan Mission Trip payment due by 6/15/25
$300

$300 due by 6/15/25

Pay 1/2 the $700 total Taiwan Mission Trip Payment
$350

Pay 1/2 the $700 total Taiwan Mission Trip Payment

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