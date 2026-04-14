2026 Taiwan Mission Trip (Teachers)

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About this event
The $700 participation fee covers your lodging, 3 meals a day, snacks, transportation, medical emergency policy, and VBS t-shirt. We will provide a variety of snacks, water, coffee, and milk tea. You will need to pay for your airfare to Taiwan and back home, food on travel days, souvenirs, snacks, and drinks (if you don’t like what is provided), food at the Nightmarket, and personal items.
A $100 deposit is due at sign-up.
$300 is due by 5/15/25
$300 due by 6/15/25
Pay 1/2 the $700 total Taiwan Mission Trip Payment
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