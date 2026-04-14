2026 Taiwan Mission Trip (Teachers)

The $700 participation fee covers your lodging, 3 meals a day, snacks, transportation, medical emergency policy, and VBS t-shirt. We will provide a variety of snacks, water, coffee, and milk tea. You will need to pay for your airfare to Taiwan and back home, food on travel days, souvenirs, snacks, and drinks (if you don’t like what is provided), food at the Nightmarket, and personal items.