2026 Taiwanese American Conference - West Coast in San Diego

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About this event
includes access to Saturday conference activities from 9 am to 5 pm and lunch.
includes access to Sunday conference activities from 9 am to 5 pm and lunch.
includes Saturday Taiwan Night dinner featuring a talk by 楊斯棓, live performances, a special raffle.
7/13/2026 One-Day San Diego Tour - Adult and kids 12 and above
7/13/2026 One-Day San Diego Tour, for kids age 5 -11
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 2 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 2 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 3 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 3 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 4 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 4 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 1 person per room (Single Occupancy)
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