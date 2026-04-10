Taiwanese American Conference - West Coast

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Taiwanese American Conference - West Coast

About this event

2026 Taiwanese American Conference - West Coast in San Diego

2270 Hotel Cir N

San Diego, CA 92108, USA

Full Conference Package
$430
  • All activity in the duration of the conference
  • Saturday Lunch
  • Saturday Taiwan Night Dinner with speaker 楊斯棓, Performance, & Special Raffle
  • Sunday Lunch
Saturday Day Pass
$170

includes access to Saturday conference activities from 9 am to 5 pm and lunch.

Sunday Day Pass
$170

includes access to Sunday conference activities from 9 am to 5 pm and lunch.

Taiwan Night Ticket
$170

includes Saturday Taiwan Night dinner featuring a talk by 楊斯棓, live performances, a special raffle.

Full Conference Package - Full Time Student Discount
$215
  • Full Conference Package
  • Available only to full-time college and graduate students with a valid current student ID. You will be requested to submit a copy of your valid current student ID.
Full Conference Package - Children
$170
  • Full Conference Package
  • available only to children aged 18 and under with registered adults. Applies to the Full Conference Package only.
San Diego Day Tour - Adult and kids 12 and above
$180

7/13/2026 One-Day San Diego Tour - Adult and kids 12 and above

  • price is based on the number of people, and the rate is the same for adults and children.
  • Children 12 years old and above are charged the same rate as adults.
  • Children under 5 years old are free.
San Diego Day Tour - kids age 5 -11
$170

7/13/2026 One-Day San Diego Tour, for kids age 5 -11

  • For Children 5 to 11 years old
  • Due to discount on kid's entrance fee to SS Midway Museum
4 Day 3 Night Tour (2 per room - Adult and kids 12 and up)
$578

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 2 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up

  • The fee for the 4-day tour is calculated based on the number of occupants per room, regardless of adults or children. Each room comes with two beds and can accommodate up to 4 guests.
  • Children 12 years old and above are charged the same rate as adults.
  • Children under 5 years old are free.
4 Day 3 Night Tour with 2 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
$561

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 2 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11

  • For Children 5 to 11 years old
  • Due to discount on kid's entrance fee to Hearst Castle
4 Day 3 Night Tour (3 per room - Adult and kids 12 and up)
$508

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 3 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up

  • The fee for the 4-day tour is calculated based on the number of occupants per room, regardless of adults or children. Each room comes with two beds and can accommodate up to 4 guests.
  • Children 12 years old and above are charged the same rate as adults.
  • Children under 5 years old are free.
4 Day 3 Night Tour with 3 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
$491

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 3 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11

  • For Children 5 to 11 years old
  • Due to discount on kid's entrance fee to Hearst Castle
4 Day 3 Night Tour (4 per room - Adult and kids 12 and up)
$478

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 4 people per room - Adult and kids 12 and up

  • The fee for the 4-day tour is calculated based on the number of occupants per room, regardless of adults or children. Each room comes with two beds and can accommodate up to 4 guests.
  • Children 12 years old and above are charged the same rate as adults.
  • Children under 5 years old are free.
4 Day 3 Night Tour with 4 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11
$461

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 4 people per room - Kids Age 5 -11

  • For Children 5 to 11 years old
  • Due to discount on kid's entrance fee to Hearst Castle
4 Day 3 Night Tour with 1 person per room (Single Occupancy)
$800

7/14 - 7/17/2026 - 4 Day 3 Night Tour with 1 person per room (Single Occupancy)

  • This is for single occupancy.
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