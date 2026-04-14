Atlanta Taiwanese Association of America

Hosted by

Atlanta Taiwanese Association of America

About this event

2026 Taiwanese American Heritage Week ATL

125 Milton Ave

Alpharetta, GA 30009, USA

General Admission
$10

●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)

VIP Admission
$50

You will receive priority entry, reserved seating, and a $20 Taiwanese food voucher for food and drinks.
●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)

Student Admission
$5

For students age 13 or older, kids under 12 are FREE.
●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)

Add a donation for Atlanta Taiwanese Association of America

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!