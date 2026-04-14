2026 Taiwanese American Heritage Week ATL

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About this event
●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)
You will receive priority entry, reserved seating, and a $20 Taiwanese food voucher for food and drinks.
●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)
For students age 13 or older, kids under 12 are FREE.
●6:00 Cultural Expo (Taiwanese ink painting, calligraphy, fortune telling, crafts, etc.)
●7:00 Opening (recognition of outstanding Taiwanese Americans, 80-minute performance by 當代樂坊 Formosa Melody Music Center, Taiwan.)
$
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