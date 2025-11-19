2026 Take It Outside Golf Tournament

Four-Player Admission to the Golf Tournament Secure your team's spot and join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving! With this ticket, your team can: - Access to the designated practice areas before the tournament begins for team warm-up. - Participate in the tournament, competing against other teams for prizes. - Enjoy on-course amenities, such as beverage carts and refreshment stations. - Compete in the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests held during the tournament. - Join in on the post-tournament reception, where players can socialize and celebrate. Exclusivity: This ticket provides the chance for players to experience the thrill and challenge of playing in a golf tournament as a team while showcasing their skills and sportsmanship on the course.