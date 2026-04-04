Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

Hosted by

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

About this event

2026 TAMBA Spring Kick-Off Party - North Shore

925 Country Club Dr

Tahoe City, CA 96145, USA

Morning Trail Work Session
Free

The morning trail work session (9am-12:30pm) is free to attend but we ask that you register to help us manage numbers. We'll be working on trails near Tahoe City, and the exact location and meeting point will be shared with registered attendees closer to the event.

Afternoon Party at Tahoe XC
Free

The afternoon party at the Tahoe XC Center (12pm-3pm) is free to attend but we ask that you register to help us manage numbers.

Add a donation for Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

$

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