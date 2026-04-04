2026 TAMBA Spring Kick-Off Party - North Shore

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About this event
The morning trail work session (9am-12:30pm) is free to attend but we ask that you register to help us manage numbers. We'll be working on trails near Tahoe City, and the exact location and meeting point will be shared with registered attendees closer to the event.
The afternoon party at the Tahoe XC Center (12pm-3pm) is free to attend but we ask that you register to help us manage numbers.
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