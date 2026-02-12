Arts Council Of Tamworth
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Arts Council Of Tamworth

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Arts Council Of Tamworth

About this event

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2026 Tamworth Swift River Regatta

30 Tamworth Rd

Tamworth, NH 03886, USA

Add a donation for Arts Council Of Tamworth

$

Boat Kit - Children's Division (ages 0-17 years)
$25

The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.

Boat Kit - Adult Division (ages 18 years & up)
$25

The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.

Boat Kit + Captain's Hat - Children's Division
$35

Limited availability. The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.

Boat Kit + Captain's Hat - Adult Division
$35

Limited availability. The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.

Donate a Boat Kit!
$25

Purchase a boat kit for a child who otherwise would not be able to participate!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!