2026 Tamworth Swift River Regatta

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About this event
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The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.
The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.
Limited availability. The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.
Limited availability. The division chosen can be changed when the boat is "surrendered" prior to the race.
Purchase a boat kit for a child who otherwise would not be able to participate!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!