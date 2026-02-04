2026 Tartan Ball

Hosted by
About this event
This includes 8 tickets to the dinner and ball. Please provide names of all guests so we are sure to seat you together. This is a savings of $40!
Includes:
- non-stop musical entertainment
- Professional dance performance
- Dinner (chicken or fish)
- Ceilidh dancing
Admission to the after-dinner ball with live Ceilidh band Celtic Beats and Scottish dancing, does not include dinner. Admission at 8:00 p.m. If you arrive early, you are welcome to purchase a drink at the bar and sit in a designated area until the dancing begins.
Included in multiple social media posts and online promotions of the event.
Half page ad in the program booklet.
Includes four tickets to the dinner and ball.
Quarter page ad in the program booklet.
Includes four tickets to the dinner and ball.
Name or business listed in program book. Proceeds go directly to our scholarship fund.
If you have one or two more people and you have purchased a table for 8, you can purchase up to two more tickets at the reduced price of $80. The maximum number of people who can fit at a table is 10.
MUST BE ATTENDING THE BALL to purchase. There will be plenty of raffles and tickets at the event will be 1 for $3, 2 for $5, and 7 for $10. You can purchase 40 tickets in advance for $50.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!