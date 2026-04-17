Appleton Downtown Inc

Hosted by

Appleton Downtown Inc

About this event

2026 Taste of Downtown Golf Outing

1100 E Fremont St

Appleton, WI 54915, USA

Team Sign Up
$480

Come join in the fun on the links while networking with your Downtown neighbors at the 23rd annual Downtown Appleton Golf Outing on Friday, July 10th at Reid Municipal Golf Course.

Because we play a scramble, it's a great day for golfers of all skill levels--so don't be shy! And don't forget there will be "tastes" on the course courtesy of Downtown & Northside Appleton Restaurants!

Registration begins at 9:00am with a shotgun start at 10:00am. Includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, Taste of Downtown lunch on the course and great prizes!

Team Package
$50

Package includes 1 Gimme String, 1 Punt, Pass & Kick Card, 5 Mulligan Cards, and 10 50/50 raffle tickets.

Mulligan Cards
$5

"Do over" cards

Punt, Pass & Kick Cards
$5

Tee up your second shot, one throw in place of any shot or one foot wedge.

Gimme String
$10

$10 will get you 1 yard of string

Presenting Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$2,000

*Welcome greeting to golfers prior to shotgun starts, with ADI’s Executive Director *Prominent placement of logo at the event *Business name listed on Event Program *Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts & social media *Logo recognition as presenting sponsor on ADI website *Logo recognition on event banner *Includes a team of four golfers

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
  • Name and Logo displayed on the Beverage Cart
  • Name and Logo on Event Program
  • Name and Logo on ADI website
  • Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
  • Recognition during event announcements and golfer communications
Pre & Post-Event Sponsor
$1,000

- Presenter of Awards, alongside Executive Director
- Name and Logo on ADI website
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
- Name & logo on event program

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

- Prominent placement of name and logo on all seventy-two golf carts
- Name and Logo on Event Program
- Name and Logo on ADI website
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

- Recognition on the sign placed on putting green
- Name recognition on event program
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
- Invitation for your business to have representatives on the hole greeting golfers, providing a game, or gathering email addresses

Hole Sponsorship
$350

- Hole Signage with Name and Logo
- Name recognition on event program
- Invitation for your business to have representatives on the hole greeting golfers, providing a game, or gathering email addresses

Award Sponsor
$200

$200 to be used for prizes or (4) $50 gift cards for prizes!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!