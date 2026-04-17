2026 Taste of Downtown Golf Outing

Come join in the fun on the links while networking with your Downtown neighbors at the 23rd annual Downtown Appleton Golf Outing on Friday, July 10th at Reid Municipal Golf Course.



Because we play a scramble, it's a great day for golfers of all skill levels--so don't be shy! And don't forget there will be "tastes" on the course courtesy of Downtown & Northside Appleton Restaurants!



Registration begins at 9:00am with a shotgun start at 10:00am. Includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, Taste of Downtown lunch on the course and great prizes!