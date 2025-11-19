2026 TASTE OF ITALY + ITALIAN BUFFET DINNER + TRICKY TRAY

Purchase a TABLE at Taste of Italy 2026 to receive guaranteed seating with all your loved ones! Tables are available on a first-come first-serve basis.



Each ticket includes: Four-course Italian dinner served buffet style (Appetizers, Salad, Pasta, and Dessert + Coffee); Bar (beer, wine, sangria). Vegetarian options can be accommodated. All raffle tickets are sold separately on the day of the event.