2026 TASTE OF ITALY + ITALIAN BUFFET DINNER + TRICKY TRAY

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About this event
$
One TOI 2026 ADULT ticket includes:
Four-course Italian dinner served buffet style (Appetizers, Salad, Pasta, and Dessert + Coffee);
Cash Bar (beer, wine, sangria).
Vegetarian options can be accommodated.
All raffle tickets are sold separately on the day of the event.
Children 12 and under!
Purchase a TABLE at Taste of Italy 2026 to receive guaranteed seating with all your loved ones! Tables are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Each ticket includes: Four-course Italian dinner served buffet style (Appetizers, Salad, Pasta, and Dessert + Coffee); Bar (beer, wine, sangria). Vegetarian options can be accommodated. All raffle tickets are sold separately on the day of the event.
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