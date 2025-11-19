Home for Good Dog Rescue

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Home for Good Dog Rescue

About this event

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2026 TASTE OF ITALY + ITALIAN BUFFET DINNER + TRICKY TRAY

264 S Warren Ave

Stirling, NJ 07980, USA

Add a donation for Home for Good Dog Rescue

$

TOI 2026 Adult Ticket
$55

One TOI 2026 ADULT ticket includes:

Four-course Italian dinner served buffet style (Appetizers, Salad, Pasta, and Dessert + Coffee);

Cash Bar (beer, wine, sangria).

Vegetarian options can be accommodated.

All raffle tickets are sold separately on the day of the event.

TOI 2026 Child Ticket
$20

Children 12 and under!

TOI 2026 TABLE (10 Adult Guests)
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a TABLE at Taste of Italy 2026 to receive guaranteed seating with all your loved ones! Tables are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Each ticket includes: Four-course Italian dinner served buffet style (Appetizers, Salad, Pasta, and Dessert + Coffee); Bar (beer, wine, sangria). Vegetarian options can be accommodated. All raffle tickets are sold separately on the day of the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!