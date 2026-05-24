2026 Taste of Lebanon Festival Sponsorships

The Legacy tier emphasizes the enduring impact of sponsorship. This level is dedicated to those who wish to leave a lasting mark on the festival, supporting initiatives that create positive change and foster sustainability. Sponsors here are recognized for their visionary approach and commitment to shaping the future of the organization.

Benefits:

Listed in festival program

Logo on festival website

Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall

Social media mention before event

Business cards displayed in advertiser area

Multiple social media posts

Logo on printed materials

Verbal recognition during event

VIP experience for 6 guests (meal, drink, dessert)

Featured spotlight social media post