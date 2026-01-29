2026 Taste of Reno Restaurant Tour & Fundraiser

Wednesday, March 25th 2026 @ 6pm
Menu:
Includes house wines
5-Course Prix Fixe Menu
Curried Corn & Potato Chowder
Cilantro chimichurri, leek oil
Apple Salad
Sliced fennel, oranges, celery, sharp cheddar, spiced pecans, honey-ginger vinaigrette
Sweet Corn Tamal
Choice of creamy garlic langostino
or exotic mushrooms with cashew mole
Entrée (Choice of One)
- Roasted garlic prime rib, pan juices, creamy horseradish
- Chicken cordon bleu, mushroom fondue
- Vegan spring risotto: sweet corn, wild mushrooms, English peas, asparagus, spinach, radishes, romesco sauce
Sides
- Au gratin potatoes
- Roasted winter root vegetables
Dessert
To be decided
