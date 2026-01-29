Skiing is Believing Foundation

2026 Taste of Reno Restaurant Tour & Fundraiser

SIB Restaurant Tour & Fundraiser @ La Condesa 3/25/26
$150

Wednesday, March 25th 2026 @ 6pm

Menu:
Includes house wines

5-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Curried Corn & Potato Chowder
Cilantro chimichurri, leek oil

Apple Salad
Sliced fennel, oranges, celery, sharp cheddar, spiced pecans, honey-ginger vinaigrette

Sweet Corn Tamal
Choice of creamy garlic langostino
or exotic mushrooms with cashew mole

Entrée (Choice of One)

  • Roasted garlic prime rib, pan juices, creamy horseradish
  • Chicken cordon bleu, mushroom fondue
  • Vegan spring risotto: sweet corn, wild mushrooms, English peas, asparagus, spinach, radishes, romesco sauce

Sides

  • Au gratin potatoes
  • Roasted winter root vegetables

Dessert
To be decided

