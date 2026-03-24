Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce

About this event

12th Annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter

442 Franklin Ave

Yuba City, CA 95991, USA

General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: 10 event tickets; 10 wine drink tickets; 10 full meal tickets from participating vendors; Prominent logo placement on event banners/signage, website homepage (with clickable link); 18" x 24" signage at event; Social media spotlight; Opportunity to hang branded banner (sponsor provides banner); and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

8 event tickets; 8 wine drink tickets; Logo placement on website homepage (with clickable link); 18" x 24" signage at event; Group social media spotlight; and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

4 event tickets; Logo placement on website (no clickable link); Group social media spotlight; and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.

Glassware Sponsor
$2,000

Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus logo on all glassware provided to guests.

Kids Zone Sponsor
$1,500

Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus recognition as featured sponsor of our Kids Zone area.

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500

Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus banner on stage (banner provided by sponsor)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!