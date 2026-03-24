12th Annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter

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About this event
Includes: 10 event tickets; 10 wine drink tickets; 10 full meal tickets from participating vendors; Prominent logo placement on event banners/signage, website homepage (with clickable link); 18" x 24" signage at event; Social media spotlight; Opportunity to hang branded banner (sponsor provides banner); and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.
8 event tickets; 8 wine drink tickets; Logo placement on website homepage (with clickable link); 18" x 24" signage at event; Group social media spotlight; and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.
4 event tickets; Logo placement on website (no clickable link); Group social media spotlight; and post-event thank you e-blast with business link.
Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus logo on all glassware provided to guests.
Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus recognition as featured sponsor of our Kids Zone area.
Benefits of Gold Sponsorship plus banner on stage (banner provided by sponsor)
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