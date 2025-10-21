2026 TAYP Retreat | Maryland

2700 Turf Valley Rd

Ellicott City, MD 21042, USA

Early Bird - Day Pass for 1 Adult participant
$235
Access to all panels, workshops, networking sessions, and the vendor fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Coffee breaks, lunch, and Gala Dinner included.

Day Pass Young Participant | Age 12-17
$199

Access to youth-friendly sessions and activities on Saturday, April 25, 2026, plus the Vendor Faircoffee breakslunch, and Gala Dinner.

Excludes: Overnight stay and breakfast.

A fun and meaningful day for young Tunisians (ages 12–17) to connect, learn, and hang out with peers — without spending the whole day with the adults!

TAYP Membership ( Optional but appreciated)
$100
Exhibitor Table @ TAYP 2026 Marketplace
$100

One 6-ft table with two chairs, table linen, and electricity at the TAYP 2026 Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Excludes: Meals and Gala Dinner (require separate Exhibitor Day Pass).

Showcase your brand and connect with 200+ Tunisian professionals and community leaders!

Day Pass for Marketplace Exhibitor
$199

Applies only to Exhibitors from the Marketplace and give them access to lunch, gala dinner and coffee breaks.

