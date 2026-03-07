Hosted by

Agudath Achim B’nai Abraham

About this event

2026 TBA Passover Second Night Seder

30855 Center Ridge Rd

Westlake, OH 44145, USA

Adult
$40
Adult (Cash Only)
Free

Please only select this option if you intend to pay by cash or mailed check. Payment must be received before the start of the event. Cost per adult is $40.

Children (7-12)
$20
Children (7-12) (Cash Only)
Free

Please only select this option if you intend to pay by cash or mailed check. Payment must be received before the start of the event. Cost per ticket is $20.

Children (6 and Under)
Free
Maximum Family Cost
$100

To help keep this event affordable, TBA is committed to capping the maximum cost per family at $100. If your total exceeds $100, please select only this option.

Maximum Family Cost (Cash Only)
Free

Please only select this option if you intend to pay by cash or mailed check. Payment must be received before the start of the event.

To help keep this event affordable, TBA is committed to capping the maximum cost per family at $100. If your total exceeds $100 and you need to pay by cash, please select only this option.

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