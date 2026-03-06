2026 TBEX USA Racing Team Gear Pre-Order

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This is the official team gear: the same crew shirts and hats we'll be wearing on the grid this season! This package includes one team shirt and one embroidered team hat.
Shirt size range: Unisex XS to 3XL. Specify shirt size in the next step of checkout.
This is the same crew shirt the team will be wearing on the grid this season!
Shirt size range: Unisex XS to 3XL. Specify shirt size(s) in the next step of checkout.
$
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