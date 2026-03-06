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The Bike Experience USA

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2026 TBEX USA Racing Team Gear Pre-Order

Team Shirt + Hat (PRE-ORDER) item
Team Shirt + Hat (PRE-ORDER)
$150

This is the official team gear: the same crew shirts and hats we'll be wearing on the grid this season! This package includes one team shirt and one embroidered team hat.


Shirt size range: Unisex XS to 3XL. Specify shirt size in the next step of checkout.

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Team Shirt Only (PRE-ORDER) item
Team Shirt Only (PRE-ORDER)
$100

This is the same crew shirt the team will be wearing on the grid this season!


Shirt size range: Unisex XS to 3XL. Specify shirt size(s) in the next step of checkout.

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Embroidered Logo Team Hat (PRE-ORDER) item
Embroidered Logo Team Hat (PRE-ORDER)
$50
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