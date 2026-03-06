2026 Tea Party

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: Logo on event materials (invitations, flyers, website) Recognition during the event and on social media platforms, two VIP tables for 16 people, option to include promotional items on table Acknowledgment by the event host during opening remarks. ALL attendees' names and cell phone numbers are required before the event for ticketing/check-in purposes. These can be added by the purchaser or emailed to [email protected].
INCLUDES: 1 reserved table, seating for 8 people, sponsor recognition at the event and on social media. The sponsor will also be listed on event programs. ALL attendees' names and cell phone numbers are required before the event for ticketing/check-in purposes. These can be added by the purchaser or emailed to [email protected].
INCLUDES: 1 reserved table, seating for 8 people. The sponsor will be listed on event programs. ALL attendees' names and cell phone numbers are required before the event for ticketing/check-in purposes. These can be added by the purchaser or emailed to [email protected].
INCLUDES: 1 reserved table, seating for 8 people, with sponsor listing on event programs. ALL attendees' names and cell phone numbers are required before the event for ticketing/check-in purposes. These can be added by the purchaser or emailed to [email protected].
INCLUDES: 1 reserved table, seating for 8 people. ALL attendees' names and cell phone numbers are required before the event for ticketing/check-in purposes. These can be added by the purchaser or emailed to [email protected].
INCLUDES: 1 Individual Ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!