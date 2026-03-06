2026 Teacher Appreciation Week

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About this event
Please consider making a donation to help purchase various items for teacher appreciation. Including but not limited to Food, Drinks, Prizes, Supplies, & Gifts
Buy them or Bake them! Please Sign up to donate Cookies, Cakes, Brownies, Fruit and other Sweet Treats for our Teacher Lucheon.
Case of Regular Coke (Cans or Bottles)
Case of Diet Coke (Cans or Bottles)
Case of Flavored Seltzer (Cans or Bottles)
Case of Sprite (Cans or Bottles)
Other Soft Drinks (Iced Tea, Lemonade, Etc)
Gift Cards to Local Shops or Resturants to ad to our "Dine/Shop Around Town" Basket for Teachers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!