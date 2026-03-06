Warnsdorfer Elementary PTA

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Warnsdorfer Elementary PTA

About this event

2026 Teacher Appreciation Week

9 Hardenburg Ln

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
Pay what you can

Please consider making a donation to help purchase various items for teacher appreciation. Including but not limited to Food, Drinks, Prizes, Supplies, & Gifts

Dessert Items item
Dessert Items
Free

Buy them or Bake them! Please Sign up to donate Cookies, Cakes, Brownies, Fruit and other Sweet Treats for our Teacher Lucheon.

Case of Regular Coke item
Case of Regular Coke
Free

Case of Regular Coke (Cans or Bottles)

Case of Diet Coke item
Case of Diet Coke
Free

Case of Diet Coke (Cans or Bottles)

Case of Flavored Seltzer item
Case of Flavored Seltzer
Free

Case of Flavored Seltzer (Cans or Bottles)

Case of Sprite item
Case of Sprite
Free

Case of Sprite (Cans or Bottles)

Other Soft Drinks (Iced Tea, Lemonade, Etc) item
Other Soft Drinks (Iced Tea, Lemonade, Etc)
Free

Other Soft Drinks (Iced Tea, Lemonade, Etc)

Basket Raffle item
Basket Raffle
Free
Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
Free

Gift Cards to Local Shops or Resturants to ad to our "Dine/Shop Around Town" Basket for Teachers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!