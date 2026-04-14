Fayette County Education Foundation

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Fayette County Education Foundation

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2026 Teacher Wishes (1-50)

Add a donation for Fayette County Education Foundation

$

1-Rickyia Weddington, Bennett's Mill
$50

3-ring binders; pencils; paper; tissues

2-Ansley Ruggeri, Bennett's Mill
$150

TI-30X & Casio 975 Calculators

3
$50
4
$375
5
$350
6
$500
7
$95
8
$495
9
$150
10
$200
11
$155
12
$150
13
$350
14
$95
15
$70
16
$40
17
$200
18
$420
19
$160
20
$125
21
$175
22
$160
23
$125
24
$125
25
$125
26
$125
27
$300
28
$174
29
$150
30
$120
31
$90
32
$159
33
$350
34
$120
35
$132
36
$100
37
$80
38
$300
39
$30
40
$400
41
$90
42 - Michelle Ward, Cleveland Elem
$160

hand2mind Elkonin Box Floor Mat Activity Set,Visual Edge - Slant Board for Writing – Adjustable Magnetic Whiteboard & 22° Angle Ergonomic Desk for Reading,CALOVER 4FT Silver Sensory Bubble Tube Floor Lamp - Simulated Aquarium Relaxing Mood Light for Senso

43 - Dawn Alley, Cleveland Elem
$150

Quickbook resource for writing for grade level, Sentence Starter Poster

44 - Laci Duer, Cleveland Elem
$140

Stools (Two sets of: Brage Living 18 Inch Industrial Metal Stools Set of 2, Short Stackable Classroom Stools, Backless Metal Dining Chairs for Indoor Outdoor Kitchen (Red))

45 - Abigail Allgood, Cleveland Elem
$70

Anchor Charts

46 - Chrissy O'Neal, Cleveland Elem
$300

Highlighters, decks of cards, dice, little drawstring bags

47 - Kandis Smith, Cleveland Elem
$150

H-Qprobd White Board Dry Erase Whiteboard for Wall 24x18 (6pcs) Magnetic Boards for Office Classroom & Home, Small Wall Whiteboard Including 6 Markers, 10 Magnets, 2 Erasers & 15 Adhesive Hooks (Amazon)/QUI Presentation Clicker for PowerPoint, RF 2.4GHz

48 - Erin Dalton, Cleveland Elem
$150

Water Color Kits, Colored Pencils, Markers and Oil Pastels

49 - Lisa Webb, Cleveland Elem
$108

Early Language Activity Boxes-Complete Set. Lakeshore Learning

50 - Kari Lee, Cleveland Elem
$150

Elementary level books written in both English and Spanish

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