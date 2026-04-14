2026 Teacher Wishes (1-50)

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3-ring binders; pencils; paper; tissues
TI-30X & Casio 975 Calculators
hand2mind Elkonin Box Floor Mat Activity Set,Visual Edge - Slant Board for Writing – Adjustable Magnetic Whiteboard & 22° Angle Ergonomic Desk for Reading,CALOVER 4FT Silver Sensory Bubble Tube Floor Lamp - Simulated Aquarium Relaxing Mood Light for Senso
Quickbook resource for writing for grade level, Sentence Starter Poster
Stools (Two sets of: Brage Living 18 Inch Industrial Metal Stools Set of 2, Short Stackable Classroom Stools, Backless Metal Dining Chairs for Indoor Outdoor Kitchen (Red))
Anchor Charts
Highlighters, decks of cards, dice, little drawstring bags
H-Qprobd White Board Dry Erase Whiteboard for Wall 24x18 (6pcs) Magnetic Boards for Office Classroom & Home, Small Wall Whiteboard Including 6 Markers, 10 Magnets, 2 Erasers & 15 Adhesive Hooks (Amazon)/QUI Presentation Clicker for PowerPoint, RF 2.4GHz
Water Color Kits, Colored Pencils, Markers and Oil Pastels
Early Language Activity Boxes-Complete Set. Lakeshore Learning
Elementary level books written in both English and Spanish
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