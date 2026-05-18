Peck Slip School Parent Teachers Association Inc
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Peck Slip School Parent Teachers Association Inc

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Peck Slip School Parent Teachers Association Inc

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2026 Teacher/Staff Playdates Raffle

Add a donation for Peck Slip School Parent Teachers Association Inc

$

Casey + Sarah | Pizza and Ice Cream Party
$10

Open to all students! Join Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah for a fun pizza and ice cream date filled with treats and special time together. 2 winners + 1 friend each

Casey + Sarah | Pizza and Ice Cream Party (6 tix)
$50
This includes 6 tickets

Open to all students! Join Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah for a fun pizza and ice cream date filled with treats and special time together. 2 winners + 1 friend each


6 tickets for the price of 5!

Denise + Tammy | Pizza Lunch in the Seaport
$6

Open to all students! Join Denise and Tammy for a delicious pizza lunch and special time together outside of school. 1 winner + 1 friend

Denise + Tammy | Pizza Lunch in the Seaport (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to all students! Open to all students! Join Denise and Tammy for a delicious pizza lunch and special time together outside of school. 1 winner + 1 friend

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Catherine Potter | Lunch & Crafts
$6

Open to all students! Join Catherine for a special lunch and craft party with friends, creativity, and lots of fun. 1 winner + 2 friends

Catherine Potter | Lunch & Crafts (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to all students! Join Catherine for a special lunch and craft party with friends, creativity, and lots of fun. 1 winner + 2 friends

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Lauren Packard | Afterschool Ice Cream & Art
$6

Open to all students! Join Lauren and a friend for an afternoon of ice cream and ceramics or choice art. 1 winner + 1 friend

Lauren Packard | Afterschool Ice Cream & Art (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to all students! Join Lauren and a friend for an afternoon of ice cream and ceramics or choice art. 1 winner + 1 friend

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Julissa & Friends | Parent & Me Styling Session
$6

Open to grades K-5 parents/children. Join Julissa and friends for a fun, hands-on class where parents will learn easy hair styling tips and beginner braiding techniques for their children. 2 parent winners + their children

Julissa & Friends | Parent & Me Styling Session (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to grades K-5 parents/children. Join Julissa and friends for a fun, hands-on class where parents will learn easy hair styling tips and beginner braiding techniques for their children. 2 parent winners + their children

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Julissa & Friends | Ice Cream + Play Date
$6

Open to grades K-1. Join Julissa and friends for a fun walk to Carvel for ice cream, followed by playtime at Imagination Playground! 2 winners + 1 friend each

Julissa & Friends | Ice Cream + Play Date (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to grades K-1. Join Julissa and friends for a fun walk to Carvel for ice cream, followed by playtime at Imagination Playground! 2 winners + 1 friend each

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Julissa | Arcade Adventure
$6

Open to grades 3-5. Join Julissa for a fun afternoon walk to Chinatown Fair Family Fun Center to enjoy arcade games with friends before heading back to school together. Approximately 1 hour total. 2 winners + 1 friend each

Julissa | Arcade Adventure (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to grades 3-5. Join Julissa for a fun afternoon walk to Chinatown Fair Family Fun Center to enjoy arcade games with friends before heading back to school together. Approximately 1 hour total. 2 winners + 1 friend each

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Julissa & Friends | Glam Day
$6

Open to grades K-5. Join Julissa and friends for a special glam Friday featuring fun hairstyling, nails, and time with friends! 2 winners + 1 friend each

Julissa & Friends | Glam Day (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to grades K-5. Join Julissa and friends for a special glam Friday featuring fun hairstyling, nails, and time with friends! 2 winners + 1 friend each

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Jan Benson | Pizza (and more) Party!
$6

Open to all students! Enjoy a pizza, ice cream party with games in Room 510 with Jan Benson, one of our wonderful support teachers. Lunch will take place by June 19th. 1 winner + 1 friend

Jan Benson | Pizza (and more) Party! (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to all students! Enjoy a pizza, ice cream party with games in Room 510 with Jan Benson, one of our wonderful support teachers. Lunch will take place by June 19th. 1 winner + 1 friend

6 tickets for the price of 5!

Christine Igarta | Pizza Party Picnic
$6

Open to 3rd grade students. Enjoy a pizza picnic at Peck Slip Park with games, playtime, and special time together with one of our school social workers, Christine! 3 winners + 1 friend each

Christine Igarta | Pizza Party Picnic (6 tix)
$30
This includes 6 tickets

Open to 3rd grade students only. Enjoy a pizza picnic at Peck Slip Park with games, playtime, and special time together with one of our school social workers, Christine! 3 winners + 1 friend each

6 tickets for the price of 5!

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