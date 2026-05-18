2026 Teacher/Staff Playdates Raffle

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Open to all students! Join Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah for a fun pizza and ice cream date filled with treats and special time together. 2 winners + 1 friend each
Open to all students! Join Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah for a fun pizza and ice cream date filled with treats and special time together. 2 winners + 1 friend each
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to all students! Join Denise and Tammy for a delicious pizza lunch and special time together outside of school. 1 winner + 1 friend
Open to all students! Open to all students! Join Denise and Tammy for a delicious pizza lunch and special time together outside of school. 1 winner + 1 friend
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to all students! Join Catherine for a special lunch and craft party with friends, creativity, and lots of fun. 1 winner + 2 friends
Open to all students! Join Catherine for a special lunch and craft party with friends, creativity, and lots of fun. 1 winner + 2 friends
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to all students! Join Lauren and a friend for an afternoon of ice cream and ceramics or choice art. 1 winner + 1 friend
Open to all students! Join Lauren and a friend for an afternoon of ice cream and ceramics or choice art. 1 winner + 1 friend
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to grades K-5 parents/children. Join Julissa and friends for a fun, hands-on class where parents will learn easy hair styling tips and beginner braiding techniques for their children. 2 parent winners + their children
Open to grades K-5 parents/children. Join Julissa and friends for a fun, hands-on class where parents will learn easy hair styling tips and beginner braiding techniques for their children. 2 parent winners + their children
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to grades K-1. Join Julissa and friends for a fun walk to Carvel for ice cream, followed by playtime at Imagination Playground! 2 winners + 1 friend each
Open to grades K-1. Join Julissa and friends for a fun walk to Carvel for ice cream, followed by playtime at Imagination Playground! 2 winners + 1 friend each
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to grades 3-5. Join Julissa for a fun afternoon walk to Chinatown Fair Family Fun Center to enjoy arcade games with friends before heading back to school together. Approximately 1 hour total. 2 winners + 1 friend each
Open to grades 3-5. Join Julissa for a fun afternoon walk to Chinatown Fair Family Fun Center to enjoy arcade games with friends before heading back to school together. Approximately 1 hour total. 2 winners + 1 friend each
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to grades K-5. Join Julissa and friends for a special glam Friday featuring fun hairstyling, nails, and time with friends! 2 winners + 1 friend each
Open to grades K-5. Join Julissa and friends for a special glam Friday featuring fun hairstyling, nails, and time with friends! 2 winners + 1 friend each
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to all students! Enjoy a pizza, ice cream party with games in Room 510 with Jan Benson, one of our wonderful support teachers. Lunch will take place by June 19th. 1 winner + 1 friend
Open to all students! Enjoy a pizza, ice cream party with games in Room 510 with Jan Benson, one of our wonderful support teachers. Lunch will take place by June 19th. 1 winner + 1 friend
6 tickets for the price of 5!
Open to 3rd grade students. Enjoy a pizza picnic at Peck Slip Park with games, playtime, and special time together with one of our school social workers, Christine! 3 winners + 1 friend each
Open to 3rd grade students only. Enjoy a pizza picnic at Peck Slip Park with games, playtime, and special time together with one of our school social workers, Christine! 3 winners + 1 friend each
6 tickets for the price of 5!
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